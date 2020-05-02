Harriet Spek
1931 - 2020
Harriet J. Spek age 88, of Zeeland, peacefully entered the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a woman who loved and served others well. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Arie Spek in 2018. Harriet enjoyed working at First Michigan Bank and then Huntington Bank in the Trust Department.
One of Harriet's loves was music. At the age of 13, she began as a pianist and organist for First Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland. For 67 years, she used her musical talent to be a blessing to others at many worship services, weddings, funerals, and Holiday services. She especially enjoyed accompanying the choir and playing duets with fellow musicians. Harriet's greatest joy was found in her family in which she took great pride.
Harriet is survived by her children, Nancy and Mark Wolters, Paul and Rachel Spek, Sally and Chad Meyer all of Zeeland; grandchildren, Michael and Theresa Wolters, Bradley Wolters, Jennifer and Joseph Stevens, Joshua Wolters, Jonathon Spek, Nathan and Vicky Spek, Jenna Spek, Jordan Meyer,
Kelsey Meyer; Great Grandchildren, Mackenzie, Lexi, Lincoln, and Declan Stevens.
The Spek family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Sheldon Meadows and Spectrum Health Hospice for all the prayers, support and loving care provided to Harriet.
A family viewing at Yntema Funeral Home with a graveside service following in Zeeland Cemetery will be Monday, May 4, 2020. The Rev. Bernard Mulder will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Zeeland Christian Schools or In Touch Ministries-a Charles Stanley Ministry. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Harriet was always at the organ when Millie and I were in the choir detected by Jim VanDragt. It was always great fun to see the banter between Jim and your mom
John and Millie Janssens
Friend
