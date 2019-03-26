|
Harven Pieper, age 89 of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, March 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Cindy; his daughter Beverly and Lloyd Mangum; his grandchildren and great grandchildren: Bruce and Andrea Mangum (Avery and Jackson) and Kurt Mangum; his sister Muriel and Alvin Jipping; his sisters-in-law Rosalie Onken and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland. Interment will be in Lakewoood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the . www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019