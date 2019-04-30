|
|
Absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Harvey Edwards Bock, age 93, of Zeeland, left his family to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the American House of Holland.
Harvey was born to Claire and Edith Bock on 8/21/1925 at Philadelphia, PA. He served in the US Navy in WWII. Harvey was a member of Immanuel Church and was preceded in death by his wife, Ada, in 2004; and siblings Richard, Barb and Betty.
Harvey is survived by his children, Mary (Craig) Hayward of Grand Rapids, Tom (Linda) Bock of Norton Shores, Ruth (Dave) Koppenaal of Holland, Lisa (Glenn) Bussies of Zeeland, Keren (Jordi) Fuentes of Holland; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; sister, Bunny Moon of Pennsylvania; in-laws, Elwood Baker of Deerfield, IL.
A memorial service will be 6:30pm Wednesday, May 1, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Rev. William Crowder will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-6:00pm Wednesday, prior to the memorial service, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread and Immanuel Church Missions. The Bock family thanks the staff at the Atrium at Royal Park for the excellent care Harvey received while in their care. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Thankful for the promise of hope for eternity.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019