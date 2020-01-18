Home

Harvey Slotman Sr. Obituary
Harvey Slotman Sr. age 80 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Harvey was born in Douglas, MI, to Harvey and Mona (Combs) Slotman, and graduated from Saugatuck High School.
He was a former police officer serving in Saugatuck and for the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.
Following his retirement, he drove for Holland Dial A-Ride.
Harvey was a lifelong member of the Saugatuck United Methodist Church where he served in various aspects of the church.
He served in Korea with the United States Army
Harvey was very active in the DAV, where he served as State Commander and was a member of the VFW Post 2144.
Surviving is his wife, Joann of 59 years; children, Harvey Slotman Jr., Terry and Jack Overbeek, and David and Amy Slotman; 2 grandchildren, Zachary Slotman and Hayley and Brett Weldy; nephews, nieces, and cousin.
No services or visitations are scheduled. Military services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Harbor Humane Society.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020
