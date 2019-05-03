|
1921 – 2019
Hazel J. Bloemers, age 97, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Lakeshore Assisted Living. She was born July 30, 1921, in West Olive to John and Gertrude J. (Bartels) Rouwhorst, and married John Dwight Bloemers on June 19, 1945 in Holland. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2011.
Hazel was a longtime member of Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven, helping serve on the meals program. She worked at McCullin's Dime Store as the bookkeeper, Models Blueberry Farm sorting and boxing, and Hoppes Pharmaceutical on the manufacturing line. Hazel loved knitting, sewing, gardening, traveling, watching her grandchildren, and spending time with her family.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Shirley (Dr. Rick) Arthur of Sierra Madre, CA; her son, Dwayne (Heather Matheny) Bloemers of Grand Haven; three grandchildren: Marissa (Matthew) Kroll of Grand Haven, Andrew Arthur of Silver Lake, CA, and Christa (Drew) Wheat of Sierra Madre, CA; and one great- grandchild, Sydney Kroll. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald, Jay, Claude, Raymond, and Vernon Rouwhorst.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services – The VanZantwick Chapel with Rev. Dan Eisnor officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Lakeshore Assisted Living or Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2019