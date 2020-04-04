|
Hazel Geneva Bosch, 95, went home to Heaven where her mind and body are restored. She was born in October 1924 to Harry and Fannie Nyhuis in Overisel, Michigan, and lived on the farm settled by her Dutch immigrant ancestors for her entire life, a fact that gave her much joy, and ultimately commitment, to her place in the world. Hazel attended Beechwood School and later Holland High School. She was a homemaker and worked on the family farm. She worked side by side hauling livestock with her husband and is often remembered for driving livestock truck. Hazel enjoyed crocheting, going away with friends, table games and especially her children and grandchildren. She read the Holland Sentinel every evening as part of her routine. She crocheted and donated over 200 lap robes to the Grand Rapids Veterans Home along with many afghans for family, friends and the Lakeshore Pregnancy Center. She was famous for her homemade caramel corn and banana bread.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Bosch, her children Linda and Kendall and parents Harry and Fannie Nyhuis, her sister and all her brothers and sisters in-law. Hazel is survived by her children Beverly (Jeff) Berens and Dennis (Kathy) Bosch, grandchildren Clayton and Shelby Berens, Andrew Bosch, and many nieces and nephews. Hazel is also survived by her special friends Jo Hoffman and Linda Johnston.
Internment has already occurred at Overisel Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Bosch family. Memorial contributions may be made to Rehoboth AFC, 9505 Homerich Ave., Byron Center, MI 49315.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2020