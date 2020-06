Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hazel's life story with friends and family

Share Hazel's life story with friends and family

Memorial service for Hazel Bosch will be July 9, 6 p.m. at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 545 Country Club Rd., Holland, MI 49423. Visitation from 3:30-5:30 at the church; picnic to follow service at Lawrence Park, Zeeland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store