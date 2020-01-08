Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Reformed Church
712 Apple Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Dirkse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Dirkse


1933 - 2020
Hazel Dirkse Obituary
Hazel Ann (Kruithof) Dirkse, loving wife of Harold Dirkse, born in Holland to Walter and Elizabeth Kruithof on April 20, 1933, passed peacefully in her home in Holland, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Hazel was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Jay, a daughter, Patricia Lynn, a son-in-law, Bruce Holey, a grandson, Ryan Lingo, a grandson, Jess Dirkse, a great granddaughter, Rhiannon Jasche, and a brother, Vernon Kruithof.
Hazel was married to Harold Dirkse in Holland on June 9, 1950 and was the much-loved mother of eight children, grandmother of 23, and great grandmother of 20. Harold and Hazel also provided foster care to 20 infants and toddlers between 1967 and 1975.
Hazel is survived by her loving husband of 69 beautiful years, Harold Dale, son Kenneth (Norma) of Holland, son Jerry (Yvonne) of Douglas, daughter Kathleen Dirkse of Holland, daughter Linda (Tom) Lampen of Holland, daughter Jane (the late Bruce) Holey of Adrian, and daughter Nancy (Mark) Lingo of Brighton. Hazel is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Angelen Ruth Geurink, sister-in-law Anna Mae Reimersma, sister-in-law Louise Dirkse, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12 from 2:00–4:00 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. The funeral will be Monday, January 13 at 11:00 at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, Holland, followed by a light lunch.
Thank you to Hospice for their help in navigating the care, comfort, and dignity of our sweet, selfless mother.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020
