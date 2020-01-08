|
Hazel Ann (Kruithof) Dirkse, loving wife of Harold Dirkse, born in Holland to Walter and Elizabeth Kruithof on April 20, 1933, passed peacefully in her home in Holland, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Hazel was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Jay, a daughter, Patricia Lynn, a son-in-law, Bruce Holey, a grandson, Ryan Lingo, a grandson, Jess Dirkse, a great granddaughter, Rhiannon Jasche, and a brother, Vernon Kruithof.
Hazel was married to Harold Dirkse in Holland on June 9, 1950 and was the much-loved mother of eight children, grandmother of 23, and great grandmother of 20. Harold and Hazel also provided foster care to 20 infants and toddlers between 1967 and 1975.
Hazel is survived by her loving husband of 69 beautiful years, Harold Dale, son Kenneth (Norma) of Holland, son Jerry (Yvonne) of Douglas, daughter Kathleen Dirkse of Holland, daughter Linda (Tom) Lampen of Holland, daughter Jane (the late Bruce) Holey of Adrian, and daughter Nancy (Mark) Lingo of Brighton. Hazel is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Angelen Ruth Geurink, sister-in-law Anna Mae Reimersma, sister-in-law Louise Dirkse, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12 from 2:00–4:00 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street in Holland. The funeral will be Monday, January 13 at 11:00 at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, Holland, followed by a light lunch.
Thank you to Hospice for their help in navigating the care, comfort, and dignity of our sweet, selfless mother.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020