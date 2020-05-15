Hazel Ruth Jacobsen, age 74, of Zeeland, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2020 and is now with her Lord and Savior.
Hazel was a member of Ottawa Reformed Church and over the years led Bible studies and was involved in numerous church activities. For many years she volunteered driving the church bus, which ultimately led her to provide transportation for East Ottawa Special Ministries. She looked forward each week to picking up her East Ottawa Special Ministries friends and spending time with them at their gatherings. Her compassionate heart extended to her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, in 2010, parents Henry and Jeannette De Ridder, mother and father in law Peter and Hazel Jacobsen, and sister Gladys Kortman. She is survived by her children LeAnn and Vic Machiela of Zeeland, Heather and Jim Broersma of Zeeland, Brandon and Lisa Jacobsen of Bentheim; Grandchildren Tyler, Justin and fiancé Aryn, Evan Machiela; Haleigh, Noah Broersma; Abigail, Bryce Jacobsen. She is also survived by her Sister and Brothers Joyce Kortman, Harvey and Beverly De Ridder, Alvin and Shirley De Ridder; Brothers and sisters in law Ben and Nancy Jacobsen, Pete and Carolyn Jacobsen, Lois and Wayne Boerigter, Ray and Leanne Jacobsen, Robert Jacobsen and many nephews and nieces.
Services will be held privately. Interment will take place in Olive Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to East Ottawa Special Ministries, 8485 Winona Dr., Jenison, 49428. In lieu of cut flowers, please consider a living memorial such as a plant or bush for the children and grandchildren. Please visit lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 15, 2020.