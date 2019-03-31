|
Hazel Kragt (née DeVries), age 89, of Zeeland went peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Clifford, and her daughter, Peggy Biller. She is survived by her children, David and Linda Kragt of IL., Rosalee Houtman of Zeeland, Gordon and Laurie Kragt of Holland, Carol and John Wassink of Alberta, Canada, Dan and Margo Biller of Holland, Steven and Lisa Kragt of Holland; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Jean and Roger Van Koevering, Marilyn and Ron Smith, Marvin and Donna DeVries, Ardith and Bill Oomkes, Sherwin and Donna DeVries; sister-in-law Marie DeVries; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, with Rev. Bernard Mulder officiating. Interment at Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from 5 to 8 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian School. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019