Hazel J. Slagh, age 93, of Holland, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior and son-in-law, John Achterhof.
Hazel was a member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church where she was active in the Flower Committee and Dorcas Bible Study. She loved gardening, traveling and baking pies.
She is survived by her children, Marilyn (Wes) Hoek, Sharon (Randy) Rypma, Barb Achterhof and David (Kimberly) Slagh all of Holland; grandchildren, Brenda and Tom Munro, Marcia and Jose Ramirez, Christie and Andy Maatman, Robert and Becky Rypma, Joy and David Koning, Heather and Jeff Arndt, Todd and Casey Achterhof, Scott and Jenny Achterhof, Brian and Jennifer Achterhof; great grandchildren, Mellissa and Chris Zoerhof, Andrew and Chelsea Ramirez, Ashely Villanueva, Joshua and Tiffani Villanueva, Gabby Ramirez, Alec Munro, Cody Maatman, Dylan Maatman, Devyn Ramirez, Mariah Overaitis, Ryan and Rachel Rypma, Sydney and Peyton Koning, Landon, Evan, Hallie and Lincoln Achterhof, Austin and Preston Achterhof, Lucas and Lily Achterhof, Emma Arndt; 6 great great grandchildren; sister, Betty Diekema; in-laws, Geneva Berkompas, Arlene Slagh, Reva Nykamp, Delores Slagh, Roger and Carolyn Brandsen; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland with Rev. Phil Kok officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to the Bible League, Holland Rescue Mission or Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019