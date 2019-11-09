|
Heather Joy Breuker, 44, of Chicago, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Chicago, following a stroke she suffered.
A service to celebrate Heather's life will be at 2 p.m., November 16, 2019 in the Chapel at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd., Holland. Please use entrance D and E. Officiating will be Pastor Diane Konynenbelt. Burial will be in Port Sheldon Twp. Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12-2:00pm prior to the service on November 16 at Christ Memorial Church. www.lakeshorememorial.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019