|
|
Helen J. DeWeerd, age 92 of Holland, peacefully passed away February 12, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center in Holland.
Born and raised in Holland, Helen was an active member of Hope Church. She graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1945 and went on to get her nursing degree at Butterworth School of Nursing. Throughout her career, Helen worked at Butterworth and eventually Holland Hospital before finishing her career at the Warm Friend in Holland. After her retirement, Helen enjoyed taking care of the flower boxes at Warm Friend, mentoring children through Kids Hope, attending Hope basketball games, and had a love for music. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt and will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herman Cook, who died unexpectedly at a young age; son, Steve Cook, husband Millard DeWeerd; brothers-in-law, Art Vannette and Dave Vannette.
She is survived by her sisters; Joan Vannette, Karen Vannette along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, February 17 at 11:00am at Hope Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Warm Friend, or Hope Church. For more information, or to sign an online testosterone book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020