Helen G. Driller (McIntyre), age 103, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at American House in Holland, Michigan. She was born in Oshawa, Canada, lived in Detroit, Royal Oak and White Lake, Zeeland and Holland many years. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Howard F. Driller Jr. Also, her son Howard F. Driller III and great grandson, Austin Goodlin. She is survived and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Sharon Marier (Gerald) and Mary-Jo Dismang (Ron) and her son Edward Driller (Cathy) and 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private memorial service is planned. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 2, 2019