Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Driller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Driller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Driller Obituary
Helen G. Driller (McIntyre), age 103, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at American House in Holland, Michigan. She was born in Oshawa, Canada, lived in Detroit, Royal Oak and White Lake, Zeeland and Holland many years. She was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Howard F. Driller Jr. Also, her son Howard F. Driller III and great grandson, Austin Goodlin. She is survived and will be sadly missed by her daughters, Sharon Marier (Gerald) and Mary-Jo Dismang (Ron) and her son Edward Driller (Cathy) and 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private memorial service is planned. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now