|
|
Helen Grossbauer passed peacefully in her sleep at home on January 26, 2018.
She was born in Saugatuck, MI on January 27, 1928 and resided in the Holland area. She was married to John Grossbauer Jr, her soul mate who preceded her in death in 1995. They worked together in business including fruit farms and a bait and tackle shop, "John's Live Bait". For many years, Helen excelled in the real estate business eventually becoming owner and broker of "ABC Realty". They had 2 children, John (Butch) III, who preceded her in death in 2012 and Cindy.
Helen is survived by her daughter Cindy (Trace) Overkamp; grandchildren, Tammy Grossbauer, Shane Grossbauer, Dr. Melissa (Tory) VanSickle, Paula Overkamp; great grandchildren, Isiah, Silas and Rayna VanSickle, along with many nieces and nephews.
Many of her years were blessed with friendship, support, dining & laughter with Butch Overkamp and her sister Jean Overkamp, who besides her family, made her life complete.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, at 2:00pm with a visitation starting at 12:30 prior to the service at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave, Holland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helen's favorite charity, St Jude Children's Hospital.
For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019