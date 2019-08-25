Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Overisel Reformed Church
4706 142nd Ave.
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overisel Reformed Church
4706 142nd Ave.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Overisel Reformed Church
4706 142nd Ave.
Helen Lubbers Obituary
Helen Lubbers age 82 of Overisel, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 23, 2019.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a faithful Christian.

Helen was born in Zeeland and graduated from Zeeland High School. She married Lloyd Lubbers on May 28, 1957. Helen and Lloyd spent most of their married years in Overisel where she was member of Overisel Reformed Church. Helen was a homemaker who loved reading, animals, and faithfully wrote letters to many missionaries.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie (Stegenga) Rozema and a sister, Gloria.

Helen is survived by her husband Lloyd of 62 years; children, Shelly and Larry Woodall, Keith and Laurie Lubbers, and Sharon and Gary Schipper; 5 grandchildren, Lee and Mary Lubbers, Michelle and Jordan Nyhof, Ross Schipper, Nathan Schipper, and Trenton Schipper; 1 great granddaughter, Ruth Lubbers; sister, Marilyn Rozema; in-laws, Goldie Sternberg and Stan and Barb Lubbers; nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Tuesday (August 27) at Overisel Reformed Church, 4706 142nd Ave., with Pastor Ken Kleinheksel officiating.

Burial will be in Overisel Cemetery.

Visiting will be 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday (August 26) at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Paws with a Cause.

Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.

For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
