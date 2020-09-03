Helen Lynam

Helen Marie (King) Lynam, age 67 of Holland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
She was loved and will be missed by her husband Niall, sons Garrett, Killian, and Ronan, and their respective family members in Ireland and elsewhere around the world. Also by all of her wonderful friends, neighbors, and her dogs Henry and Harry.
A gathering to celebrate Helen's life will be Saturday, September 5 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm with a brief time of sharing beginning at 3:30pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. (The time of sharing will be streamed live on Lakeshore Memorial's Facebook page)
The family will be respecting social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Helen's memory to the Humane Society of West Michigan.
