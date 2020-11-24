Helen McFall, of Holland, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Helen was born in Chicago, IL. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Helen enjoyed spending time at their cottage with her husband Jerry and family and visiting her family in Chicago.
Helen was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald in 1993.
Surviving are her children, Ellen and Larry Slagh, Deb and Kelly Sluiter, Cindy and Dave Harper, and Dick and Patti McFall; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Aaron and Ashley Slagh (Kenzie and AJ), Dr. Nicki and Matt Winter (Jace and Andi), Andy Slagh, Casie Van Liere, Jamie and Mike Day (Lyla), Brad and Lindsey Harper (Emmylou and Judd), Kevin Harper, Kyle Harper, Dr. Kelly and Laura McFall, and Dr. Ryan and LeAnne McFall ; nephews, and nieces.
A private family graveside service was held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25 with Father Kyle Kilpatrick officiating. No visitation is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Patrons c/o Maplewoods Memory Unit; 948 Washington Ave, Holland, MI 49423.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.