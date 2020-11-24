1/1
Helen McFall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen McFall, of Holland, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Helen was born in Chicago, IL. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Helen enjoyed spending time at their cottage with her husband Jerry and family and visiting her family in Chicago.
Helen was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerald in 1993.
Surviving are her children, Ellen and Larry Slagh, Deb and Kelly Sluiter, Cindy and Dave Harper, and Dick and Patti McFall; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, Aaron and Ashley Slagh (Kenzie and AJ), Dr. Nicki and Matt Winter (Jace and Andi), Andy Slagh, Casie Van Liere, Jamie and Mike Day (Lyla), Brad and Lindsey Harper (Emmylou and Judd), Kevin Harper, Kyle Harper, Dr. Kelly and Laura McFall, and Dr. Ryan and LeAnne McFall ; nephews, and nieces.
A private family graveside service was held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery on Wednesday, November 25 with Father Kyle Kilpatrick officiating. No visitation is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Patrons c/o Maplewoods Memory Unit; 948 Washington Ave, Holland, MI 49423.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved