Helen L. Mosterd, age 63, of West Olive, passed away Monday, April 01, 2019 at Vista Springs Holland Meadows following a 7 year struggle with Frontotemporal Dementia (also known as Pick's Disease).
Helen worked as an accountant at Holland Rescue Mission and Quality Door. She played the organ and piano and was a choir director. Helen also enjoyed hiking and the out-of-doors.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorthea Meeusen; and sister, Rose Sharda.
Helen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Steve Mosterd; children, Leslie (Chad) Van Der Hulst of Holland, David (Nicky) Mosterd of Holland; grandchildren, Brooklyn Van Der Hulst, Lincoln Van Der Hulst, Sydney Watson, Judah Mosterd, Abbot Mosterd, Alonzo Mosterd, Peter Mosterd; in-laws; Bud (Jeanean Mosterd of Holland, Pam (Larry) Maat of Holland, Londa (Mark) Essenburg of Zeeland, Dan (Judy) Mosterd of Holland, Jay (Tammy) Mosterd of Hamilton, Stacey (Dave) LaHay of Byron Center, Vic (Janelle) Sharda of Zeeland.
A memorial service is planned for 4:00pm Sunday, April 7 at Victory Point Church, 11530 Ransom St., Holland with Rev. Hugo Vasquez officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Friday, April 5 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Paradise Bound Ministries and Eagle Wings Church. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019