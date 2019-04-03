Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Victory Point Church
11530 Ransom St
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Mosterd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mosterd


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Mosterd Obituary
Helen L. Mosterd, age 63, of West Olive, passed away Monday, April 01, 2019 at Vista Springs Holland Meadows following a 7 year struggle with Frontotemporal Dementia (also known as Pick's Disease).
Helen worked as an accountant at Holland Rescue Mission and Quality Door. She played the organ and piano and was a choir director. Helen also enjoyed hiking and the out-of-doors.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dorthea Meeusen; and sister, Rose Sharda.
Helen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Steve Mosterd; children, Leslie (Chad) Van Der Hulst of Holland, David (Nicky) Mosterd of Holland; grandchildren, Brooklyn Van Der Hulst, Lincoln Van Der Hulst, Sydney Watson, Judah Mosterd, Abbot Mosterd, Alonzo Mosterd, Peter Mosterd; in-laws; Bud (Jeanean Mosterd of Holland, Pam (Larry) Maat of Holland, Londa (Mark) Essenburg of Zeeland, Dan (Judy) Mosterd of Holland, Jay (Tammy) Mosterd of Hamilton, Stacey (Dave) LaHay of Byron Center, Vic (Janelle) Sharda of Zeeland.
A memorial service is planned for 4:00pm Sunday, April 7 at Victory Point Church, 11530 Ransom St., Holland with Rev. Hugo Vasquez officiating. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-7:00pm Friday, April 5 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Paradise Bound Ministries and Eagle Wings Church. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now