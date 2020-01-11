|
Helen Overweg, 92, of North Blendon, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Helen Overweg will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at North Blendon Christian Reformed Church, 7284 Taylor, Hudsonville, 49426. Visitation was held Friday at the Yntema Funeral Home, Zeeland. Interment will be in Blendon Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North Blendon CRC, or to Spectrum Hospice. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 11, 2020