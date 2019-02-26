|
|
Helen Walker, age 89, died on Monday, February 18. Helen was born in Cortland, NY to Henry Albert and Helen Hope Turkington, and moved to Detroit after the death of her father. Helen married Merlin "Doc" Walker in June of 1950; they moved their family to Holland in 1971. She raised five children between careers as a legal secretary in Detroit and executive secretary at Batts, Inc., where she retired. She was a member of Beechwood Church, serving the congregation in the church office after her retirement from Batts.
Helen leaves behind her five children, Pamela Merten (Philip), Kevin (Renae), Brenda Andree (Mark), Marcia, and Keith (Dana). She had eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin "Doc" Walker, and great-grandson Riley. She will be missed by her many friends and neighbors at American House, where she lived the last several years.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Beechwood Church Lodge, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, May 18, at 2:00pm. Visitation will be from 1-2:00pm prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019