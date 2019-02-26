Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beechwood Church Lodge,
895 Ottawa Beach Road
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Beechwood Church Lodge
895 Ottawa Beach Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Walker Obituary
Helen Walker, age 89, died on Monday, February 18. Helen was born in Cortland, NY to Henry Albert and Helen Hope Turkington, and moved to Detroit after the death of her father. Helen married Merlin "Doc" Walker in June of 1950; they moved their family to Holland in 1971. She raised five children between careers as a legal secretary in Detroit and executive secretary at Batts, Inc., where she retired. She was a member of Beechwood Church, serving the congregation in the church office after her retirement from Batts.
Helen leaves behind her five children, Pamela Merten (Philip), Kevin (Renae), Brenda Andree (Mark), Marcia, and Keith (Dana). She had eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin "Doc" Walker, and great-grandson Riley. She will be missed by her many friends and neighbors at American House, where she lived the last several years.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Beechwood Church Lodge, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, May 18, at 2:00pm. Visitation will be from 1-2:00pm prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now