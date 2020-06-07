Helena Brinks
1931 - 2020
Helena "Link" Brinks, age 89 of Zeeland, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a brief illness and is with her heavenly father.

She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Roger "Rod"; her children: Ronald and Carol Brinks and Barbara Stockman; her grandchildren: Jennifer and Luke Koning, Kristin and Dylan Hardwick and Jamie and John Duncan; great grandchildren: Lucy Brinks Duncan, Madeline Grace Duncan, and Audrey Catherine Hardwick; her sister Harriet and Vern Karsten and her brother-in-law Ted Vanden Brink.

Helena was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served in the Ladies Aid. She was a lifetime member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and she served as the secretary of the Mr. and Mrs. Bowling League of Zeeland and Vanguard Women's League of Holland, she also golfed in the Herman Miller golf league. Helena retired from Herman Miller after 30 years.

Helena's greatest joy was knitting. She knitted slippers and beanies for everyone she knew but her greatest joy was blessing new parents with handmade baby shawls.

This coming June 23rd would have been Helena and Rogers 70th wedding anniversary.

She was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Jean and Gerald Driesenga, Kaye and Cornie Overweg, Ray and Arlene Bruggink and John and Shirley Bruggink.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at East Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Drenthe Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020



































Roger, we will so miss Links. She added such joy and laughter to our summer family reunions...and made the BEST potato salad! Our hearts are heavy; our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Bridget and Larry Diekema
Larry and Bridget Diekema
Family Friend
June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
Rod so sorry to here of links death, praise god for almost 70years of love and joy of having each other,
Diane Vanrhee
Friend
June 6, 2020
Elizabeth Kerr
June 5, 2020
Heartfelt love & prayers to the Brinks family. Helena was a woman of great strength, Faith, & one of the Greatest Generation. May her rest be this day in Paradise with the Saints of God.
Linda Hardwick
Family Friend
