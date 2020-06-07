Helena "Link" Brinks, age 89 of Zeeland, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a brief illness and is with her heavenly father.
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Roger "Rod"; her children: Ronald and Carol Brinks and Barbara Stockman; her grandchildren: Jennifer and Luke Koning, Kristin and Dylan Hardwick and Jamie and John Duncan; great grandchildren: Lucy Brinks Duncan, Madeline Grace Duncan, and Audrey Catherine Hardwick; her sister Harriet and Vern Karsten and her brother-in-law Ted Vanden Brink.
Helena was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served in the Ladies Aid. She was a lifetime member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and she served as the secretary of the Mr. and Mrs. Bowling League of Zeeland and Vanguard Women's League of Holland, she also golfed in the Herman Miller golf league. Helena retired from Herman Miller after 30 years.
Helena's greatest joy was knitting. She knitted slippers and beanies for everyone she knew but her greatest joy was blessing new parents with handmade baby shawls.
This coming June 23rd would have been Helena and Rogers 70th wedding anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Jean and Gerald Driesenga, Kaye and Cornie Overweg, Ray and Arlene Bruggink and John and Shirley Bruggink.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at East Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
She is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Roger "Rod"; her children: Ronald and Carol Brinks and Barbara Stockman; her grandchildren: Jennifer and Luke Koning, Kristin and Dylan Hardwick and Jamie and John Duncan; great grandchildren: Lucy Brinks Duncan, Madeline Grace Duncan, and Audrey Catherine Hardwick; her sister Harriet and Vern Karsten and her brother-in-law Ted Vanden Brink.
Helena was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served in the Ladies Aid. She was a lifetime member of the Women's International Bowling Congress and she served as the secretary of the Mr. and Mrs. Bowling League of Zeeland and Vanguard Women's League of Holland, she also golfed in the Herman Miller golf league. Helena retired from Herman Miller after 30 years.
Helena's greatest joy was knitting. She knitted slippers and beanies for everyone she knew but her greatest joy was blessing new parents with handmade baby shawls.
This coming June 23rd would have been Helena and Rogers 70th wedding anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Jean and Gerald Driesenga, Kaye and Cornie Overweg, Ray and Arlene Bruggink and John and Shirley Bruggink.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at East Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.