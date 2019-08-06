Home

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Helene E. Nieboer, age 86 of Zeeland, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on August 3, 2019. Helene loved the outdoors, and cherished her time camping with her family, traveling to Florida in the winter months, and tending to her beautiful flower garden. She was a talented artist, creating beautiful paintings and transforming sea shells she collected into sculptures. Helene was a woman of faith, and had regularly attended Community Reformed Church over the last 12 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Warren Nieboer, parents Isaac and Berdena Haak, and brother LaVern Haak. She is survived by her children: Terry and Marjorie Nieboer, David and Ruth Nieboer, Mary Lynn and Skip Bowen, Pat Mulder, Bob and Linda Nieboer; 10 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; Many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-step-granddaughter; Sister Barb Walters; Brother Bill Haak; Partner of 36 years Rich Vandyke; His children: Margaret and Bob Parshall, Richard and Kathleen Vandyke, Patty Wolters, Penny Vandyke, David and Karen Vandyke. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 5:00-7:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00am at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland. Burial will take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
