In loving memory
Helmut J. Schurman
May 19, 1937 - September 4, 2020
Helmut Joetze Schurman passed peacefully on September 4, 2020, following a valiant, brief battle with cancer. He is survived by Gloria, his faithful friend of forty-eight years, son and daughter-in-law Mark and Susan, grandchildren Haley, William, and Daniel, and nephews Mark, Phillip, and Mitchell Eatough. Mr. Schurman was preceded by his sister, Helga Eatough (d. 1979), and parents Ferdinand (d. 1952) and Hildegard (d. 1959, nee Joetze).
The son of immigrants (b. 1937) and a proud native New Yorker, his fluent German led him to serve the US Army in Cold War Europe before he completed studies at NYU and began a many-hued career. Entrepreneurship led him from New York to the eastern shore of Maryland, where he also started a family, eventually leading him to Michigan. His final decades were spent in Holland, MI, enjoying his retirement with family, photography, astronomy, and film noir, and frequenting the finest service providers, haberdashers, and retailers in the region.
His exacting standards and passion for precision were complemented by a loving heart, generous spirit, unfailing courtesy, and an impeccable sense of style. He is loved and missed. The immediate family will hold a remembrance at Ferncliff, Westchester County, NY in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice are encouraged.
