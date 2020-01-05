|
|
Hendrika (Reka) Dilling Knoll, age 97, of Holland, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center.
Reka was a member of Maple Avenue Ministries and was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Knoll; sons, Corrie Knoll and Albert Knoll; son-in-law, Jerry Raak; and sisters, Anna Dilling and Janny Kraay both of the Netherlands.
Reka is survived by her daughters, Diane Raak and Jane (Rick) Kamerman both of Holland; daughters-in-law, Evonne Lipski of Grand Rapids and Laurie Youtsy of Hopkins; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Roelie Knol and Marion Knol both of the Netherlands.
Funeral services are planned for 1:00pm Tuesday, January 7 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland with Rev. Peter De Haan officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from Noon – 1:00pm on Tuesday also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland Christian Schools and the American Blind Association. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020