Henrietta Alferink, age 101 of Zeeland, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Henrietta was born in Oakland on June 22, 1918 to Harm and Bessie Masselink. She married Bernard Alferink and they raised their 7 children on their farm in Zeeland. They were charter members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland where she was in a sewing group. Henrietta volunteered at Right to Life of Holland and Zeeland Hospital. She especially enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband Bernard in 2007, her son Jay Alferink in 2019 and her son-in-law Tony Spicuzza in 2014.
She is survived by her children: Dale Alferink, Betty Spicuzza, Leon and Phyllis Alferink, Erma and Arlyn Breuker, Ron and Diane Alferink and Don and Mary Alferink; daughter-in-law Carol Alferink; 21 grandchildren and spouses and 51 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Elmer Hassevoort and several nieces and nephews.
The Alferink family wishes to thank the staff at American House for the excellent and compassionate care their mother received.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Right to Life of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020