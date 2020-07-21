1/
Henrietta Prins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henrietta "Yedda" Prins, went to be with her Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Yedda was born July 25, 1933 in Chicago to Gerrit and Tina Vegter. She was a devoted wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by her husband of 67 years Clifford, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Mapes.
Yedda is survived by her husband Clifford Prins; 4 children Kathy (Dan) Schaap, David Prins, Carol (Warren) Westenbroek, and Steven (Rhonda) Prins; grandchildren Michael Schaap, Matthew (Heather) Schaap, Melissa (Patrick) Kelley, R.J. Taylor, Beckie (Joey) Gardner, Breanna (Ian) Spencer; great grandchildren Aiden and Nolan Schaap, Hailey Gardner, Kaitlyn, Kennah, and Kameron Taylor, and Siobhan Kelley; sister Alice (Ken) Belnap; sister-in-law Sue Vegter; many extended family and friends.
A private ceremony will take place at Ebenezer Reformed Church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in memory of Yedda may be made to Lakeshore Pregnancy Center/Positive Options or to Hospice of Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Prins family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved