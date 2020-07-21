Henrietta "Yedda" Prins, went to be with her Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Yedda was born July 25, 1933 in Chicago to Gerrit and Tina Vegter. She was a devoted wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by her husband of 67 years Clifford, and her family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Mapes.
Yedda is survived by her husband Clifford Prins; 4 children Kathy (Dan) Schaap, David Prins, Carol (Warren) Westenbroek, and Steven (Rhonda) Prins; grandchildren Michael Schaap, Matthew (Heather) Schaap, Melissa (Patrick) Kelley, R.J. Taylor, Beckie (Joey) Gardner, Breanna (Ian) Spencer; great grandchildren Aiden and Nolan Schaap, Hailey Gardner, Kaitlyn, Kennah, and Kameron Taylor, and Siobhan Kelley; sister Alice (Ken) Belnap; sister-in-law Sue Vegter; many extended family and friends.
A private ceremony will take place at Ebenezer Reformed Church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions in memory of Yedda may be made to Lakeshore Pregnancy Center/Positive Options or to Hospice of Holland.
