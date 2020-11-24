Henrietta R. Timmer, age 90, of Holland, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.
Henrietta was born in Olive Center, MI to Albert and Hermina "Minnie" (Lugers) Timmer on November 1, 1930.
She was a lifetime member of the South Olive Christian Reformed Church and was active with the women's Bible study group.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents, brother Willis Timmer, sisters Marie Timmer, Gertrude Timmer, Winifred VanKampen; sister-in-law, Alverna Timmer; brothers-in-law, Marvin VanKampen and Roger Koning.
Surviving are her sisters, Esther Koning and Millie and Bruce Bartels; several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Avenue, with Rev. Doug Fauble officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-10:45 prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Olive Christian Reformed Church Memorial Fund or American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
