|
|
Henry Gleason, 94, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at Pier Cove Park in Ganges Township.
Henry was born on February 11, 1925 to Frank and Maude (Sherwood) Gleason. Henry was a lifelong resident of Saugatuck.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew and Linda Starring of Ganges, Bruce and Marilyn Starring of Fennville, Larry and Ann Starring of Ganges and Linus and Janice Starring of Saugatuck; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Irma Jean (Gleason) Nicks of Saugatuck; and several nieces and nephews.
Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claradine Starring Gleason; his brother, Frank Dale Gleason; and a sister, Elita (Gleason) Smutney.
Henry worked for Citizen Trust and Savings Bank for 41 years in their local branch. Claradine and Henry also owned and operated Gleason's Marina and Party Store for 33 years.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Following the burial, the family will receive friends at Ganges Baptist Church from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm where a Celebration of Life will begin at noon.
Memorial donations may be made to Ganges Baptist Church, 6577 122nd Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 19, 2019