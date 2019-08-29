|
Henry "Hank" Telgenhof, age 87 of Holland, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Medi Lodge in Holland. Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-1pm Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019