Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Henry Telgenhof Obituary
Henry "Hank" Telgenhof, age 87 of Holland, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Medi Lodge in Holland. Funeral services will be 1pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-1pm Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
