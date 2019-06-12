Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
South Olive Christian Reformed Church
6425 120th Ave
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Ver Hoeven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Ver Hoeven

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Ver Hoeven Obituary
On June 9, Henry John Ver Hoeven, loving father of Laura (Mike) Dekam and Krista (Al) Ashcraft, passed on at the age of 77.

He was born in West Olive and remained a resident of the area his entire life. Henry spent his decades long career working at Holland Hitch and retired in 2005. Mr. Ver Hoeven was an avid gardener and loved fishing and hunting. Henry was a life long member of Pine Creek CRC and later joined South Olive CRC. For many years Mr. Ver Hoeven served his community as a Fire Fighter with the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department.

He is also survived by his two adoring grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel; sister, Mary; Brother, Marvin (Karen); brothers in-law, Chuck (Gloria) and Rodney (Ruth); nieces and nephews; special friend, Carol.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife Ruth in 2007; brother, Elmer; parents, John and Hazel.

The family will receive visitors Thursday June 13, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A Funeral Ceremony will be Held on Friday June 14, at 11:00 am at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Ave, Holland. Pastor Doug Fauble officiating. Interment will be in Port Sheldon Township Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Olive Christian Reformed Church or to the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department - 16207 Port Sheldon St, West Olive, MI 49460.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now