|
|
On June 9, Henry John Ver Hoeven, loving father of Laura (Mike) Dekam and Krista (Al) Ashcraft, passed on at the age of 77.
He was born in West Olive and remained a resident of the area his entire life. Henry spent his decades long career working at Holland Hitch and retired in 2005. Mr. Ver Hoeven was an avid gardener and loved fishing and hunting. Henry was a life long member of Pine Creek CRC and later joined South Olive CRC. For many years Mr. Ver Hoeven served his community as a Fire Fighter with the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department.
He is also survived by his two adoring grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel; sister, Mary; Brother, Marvin (Karen); brothers in-law, Chuck (Gloria) and Rodney (Ruth); nieces and nephews; special friend, Carol.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife Ruth in 2007; brother, Elmer; parents, John and Hazel.
The family will receive visitors Thursday June 13, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A Funeral Ceremony will be Held on Friday June 14, at 11:00 am at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Ave, Holland. Pastor Doug Fauble officiating. Interment will be in Port Sheldon Township Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Olive Christian Reformed Church or to the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department - 16207 Port Sheldon St, West Olive, MI 49460.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 12, 2019