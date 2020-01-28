|
Herbert F. Johnson, Jr., age 71, born in Pomeroy, OH on December 4, 1948 died early Saturday morning on January 25, 2020 in Byron Center, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents Reverend Herbert Franklin Johnson, Sr. and Florence Louise Johnson (Briel), a son Todd Johnson and a sister Elizabeth Starrett.
He attended both Holland and West Ottawa Schools. He was retired from Holland SAF (formally Holland Hitch) where he worked for more than 20 years. His love of music and God were the cornerstones of his life. He played in many local bands over the years and was a collector of die cast cars, guitars and Elvis and Beatles memorabilia. He was a song writer producing 2 Christian albums under the band PureHeart. Music and his love of God lead him to become a worship leader in several churches that include New Life Church in the 2000's and Daystar Church in the 1990's. He was also a member of Harderwyk Church in the Watershed Community. His vocations include welding instructor at West Ottawa Vocational Center and auto body work.
He is survived by his wife Cathy Johnson (Donley) his children: Tina Davison, Shannon (Maria) Johnson, Renae (Matt) Crozer and Jill (Phil) Vander Bent; Step daughters: Leslie (Jonathon) Leese and Emily Morrow; 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, 3 brothers; John Johnson, Jim (Michelle) Johnson, Mitchell (Tammie) Johnson and 6 sisters; Jeanette Burchfield, Ruth (Fred) Cronberg, Viola (Freddie) Garza, Joy Arispe Johnson, Mary (John) VanKampen; Aunt: Marie Johnson; Sister-in-law: Elly (John) Lister; Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 2:30 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 held at Harderwyk Ministries, 1627 W. Lakewood Blvd. in Holland. Pastor Brian Rumer will be officiating. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30-2:30 pm prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harderwyk Ministries designating Watershed Community, 1627 W. Lakewood Blvd. Holland, MI 49424 and New Life Church 3265 S. Cleveland Ave. St Joseph, MI 49085.
Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020