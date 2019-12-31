Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch St.
Zeeland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Otten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Otten


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Otten Obituary
Herbert Otten age 89, of Zeeland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn and retired from Warner Lambert following 40 years of employment.
Herb was a member of Community Reformed Church.
He is survived by his children, Jack Otten, Barb (Ed) Plockmeyer, Deb (Rick) Austin, Sandy (Jim) Venlet, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; stepchildren, Chad (Faith) Klungle, Camille Klungle; 2 step grandchildren; Sister, Betty and Roger Van Wyk; in-laws, Joan Otten, Ken Koning, Rose (George) Bouma, Robert (Linda) Geerlings, Ethel Steenwyk, Paul (Jan) Geerlings, Evelyn (Ron) Brouwer, Dave (Linda) Geerlings, Ruth Engelsman; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St. Zeeland with Rev. Greg Ten Brink officiating. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday, January 2, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -