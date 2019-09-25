Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herena Dubbink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herena Dubbink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herena Dubbink Obituary
Herena J. Dubbink, age 87, went to her Lord and Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in East Saugatuck to Arthur and Anna Lemmen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She attended Immanuel Church her entire life. Herena was also preceded in death by her husband Leon earlier this Summer. They celebrated seventy years of marriage on April 30, 2019. She was also preceded in death by siblings and in-laws Bernard (Jerene) Lemmen, Marvin (Juella) Lemmen, Arnold VanDussen, James (Barb) Lemmem, and Jasper Kroeze. Victor, Roger, Justin (June), Henry (Ruth), Ronald Dubbink, Angeline (Harry) Staal, Serena Hughes, Gertrude Dubbink, and Sylvia Dubbink. She is survived by children Larry Dubbink, Randy (Joni) Dubbink, Bob (Belva) Dubbink, Kathy (Norm) Sankey, Rick (Mary) Dubbink. Siblings Janet VanDussen, Betty Kroeze, Pearl (Dave) Barnett, Arlene (Ken) Herweyer, Ruth (Dick) Kalmbaugh, and Arie Lemmen. In-laws Ted, Howard, Russ Dubbink. Grandchildren Dennis Langland, Kristi (Ted) Patrick, Jamie (Dan) Rix, Aimee (Jeremy) Wieber, Mike (Allie) Dubbink, Kim (Dan) Stafford, Jon Sankey, Josh Sankey along with 15 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. A private graveside service will take place on Saturday with Rev. Robert Terpstra officiating. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Dubbink family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now