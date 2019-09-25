|
Herena J. Dubbink, age 87, went to her Lord and Heavenly Home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in East Saugatuck to Arthur and Anna Lemmen. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. She attended Immanuel Church her entire life. Herena was also preceded in death by her husband Leon earlier this Summer. They celebrated seventy years of marriage on April 30, 2019. She was also preceded in death by siblings and in-laws Bernard (Jerene) Lemmen, Marvin (Juella) Lemmen, Arnold VanDussen, James (Barb) Lemmem, and Jasper Kroeze. Victor, Roger, Justin (June), Henry (Ruth), Ronald Dubbink, Angeline (Harry) Staal, Serena Hughes, Gertrude Dubbink, and Sylvia Dubbink. She is survived by children Larry Dubbink, Randy (Joni) Dubbink, Bob (Belva) Dubbink, Kathy (Norm) Sankey, Rick (Mary) Dubbink. Siblings Janet VanDussen, Betty Kroeze, Pearl (Dave) Barnett, Arlene (Ken) Herweyer, Ruth (Dick) Kalmbaugh, and Arie Lemmen. In-laws Ted, Howard, Russ Dubbink. Grandchildren Dennis Langland, Kristi (Ted) Patrick, Jamie (Dan) Rix, Aimee (Jeremy) Wieber, Mike (Allie) Dubbink, Kim (Dan) Stafford, Jon Sankey, Josh Sankey along with 15 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. A private graveside service will take place on Saturday with Rev. Robert Terpstra officiating. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Dubbink family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019