Herman Kanis, 88
Herman Kanis, age 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Herman had a humble, home-spun approach to life probably because he was raised on a farm in Minnesota, the son of Dutch immigrants. He had much more than usual of life's experiences. His life would stand out if that is what I were to tell you about now. But all the things of this life that end were of no significance to him compared to his two towering life-long pursuits: Intimacy with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in pursuit of His Kingdom and a desire to engage on a deep and significant level with his family, especially his stand-out relationship with his wife Sue, his darling sweet-heart whom he lamented on their 60th wedding anniversary last year, that they had ""only"" had sixty years; he longed for those days not to end. They barely missed seeing a sunset together in their later years, holding hands and basking in the glow of the setting sun and the warmth of their love for each other. Herman loved his children more than he probably should, but he loved his grandchildren even more.
Those present in heaven for his hero's welcome home will have been his mother and father, Henry and Dora Kanis (Extra), his brothers Rudy and Gary, sisters-in law Lavonne and Jean and his two sisters Betty and Mary. But standing in the front of the cheering crowd, holding Jesus' hand, had to be his nine-year-old granddaughter Caroline who loved him with an ineffable love and has been waiting three years to see her Pa again.
Those whose hearts are broken by his departure are his wife Sue, his daughters and their husbands April and Jim Ryan with grandchildren Margo (Reid) Shipley, great-grandson Frank Reid, Dylan and Julia Smith, and Shannon and Kelly Ryan; and Sally (Dean) Pfaff; and his son and daughter in-love Michael & Tina; with grandsons, Grayson, Christian, and Noah; His brother Dr. Stewart Kanis, of Pella, IA, whom he loved most dearly, will miss him greatly, too.
Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, December 2 at Memorial Lakeshore Funeral Home, 11939 James St, Holland, MI, Holland, 49424. Due to Covid restrictions only 25 people may be present at a time and masks are required. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 3. A live stream of the service can be viewed here. https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Funeral-Service---Cemetery/Lakeshore-Memorial-Services-160312800655535/
Burial to be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Caroline's P.E.A.C.H. Foundation (Philanthropic Effort to Advance Children's Health), www.CarolinesPEACH.org
