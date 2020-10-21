Hermina Veldhoff, age 97 of Holland passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Appledorn Assisted Living Community.
She is survived by her children: Diane and Larry Kempkers, Karen and Herbert Tews, Bill and Yvonne Veldhoff and Jack and Melissa Veldhoff; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandson expected in November; sister Betty and Ken Lemmen and sister-in-law Emma Barkel.
Hermina was a charter member of Haven Reformed Church in Hamilton and she retired from Pet Life in Hamilton.
Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com