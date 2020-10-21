1/1
Hermina Veldhoff
1923 - 2020
Hermina Veldhoff, age 97 of Holland passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Appledorn Assisted Living Community.
She is survived by her children: Diane and Larry Kempkers, Karen and Herbert Tews, Bill and Yvonne Veldhoff and Jack and Melissa Veldhoff; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandson expected in November; sister Betty and Ken Lemmen and sister-in-law Emma Barkel.
Hermina was a charter member of Haven Reformed Church in Hamilton and she retired from Pet Life in Hamilton.
Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family .
Ann and Latry
Friend
