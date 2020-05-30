Herschel King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herschel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herschel "Hersch" King, age 79 of Holland, passed away on May 27, 2020. Hersch was a member of Central Wesleyan Church for many years, where he served as an usher, worked with Sunday School, and the youth group. He had a profound and simple faith, cherishing his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He worked for Holland Public Schools up until his retirement, where he made many friends. In his spare time, he loved music, including playing the guitar, fishing, and sports, always rooting for his favorite teams. He was known fondly as the 'neighborhood dad,' never hesitating to invite the other kids into a game of football. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Victoria "Vickie" King; Son Brian and Lorie King, and their sons Ethan and Jaden; Son Cory King; Daughter Sarah and Adam Lopez, and their children Justin, Ana, and Julian; Brothers and sisters in law: Betty Roelofs, Paul and Jodi Hulst, Jane Kapenga. A private service will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vox (www.voxunited.org). Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved