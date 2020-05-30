Herschel "Hersch" King, age 79 of Holland, passed away on May 27, 2020. Hersch was a member of Central Wesleyan Church for many years, where he served as an usher, worked with Sunday School, and the youth group. He had a profound and simple faith, cherishing his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He worked for Holland Public Schools up until his retirement, where he made many friends. In his spare time, he loved music, including playing the guitar, fishing, and sports, always rooting for his favorite teams. He was known fondly as the 'neighborhood dad,' never hesitating to invite the other kids into a game of football. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Victoria "Vickie" King; Son Brian and Lorie King, and their sons Ethan and Jaden; Son Cory King; Daughter Sarah and Adam Lopez, and their children Justin, Ana, and Julian; Brothers and sisters in law: Betty Roelofs, Paul and Jodi Hulst, Jane Kapenga. A private service will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vox (www.voxunited.org). Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 30, 2020.