Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
funeral procession will start at Overisel Reformed Church and end at Overisel Cemetery
Hester Barkel


1927 - 2020
Hester Barkel Obituary
Hester Barkel, 92, of Holland, passed away April 21, 2020.
Hester was born in Overisel on April 26, 1927, to John and Grace (Veen) Klingenberg. She married Alden Barkel in 1948, and they were blessed with 72 years of marriage. Hester and Alden raised their children on the family farm in Overisel. They were longtime members of Overisel Reformed Church.
Hester was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her family. Hester was a faithful blood donor for the American Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her daughter Connie Kleinheksel and her brother Clinton Klingenberg.
Surviving Hester are her husband of 72 years, Alden, daughter Kristi and Bryan Sale, daughter Lu Ann and Jerry Broekhuis, son-in-law Randy Kleinheksel, her Brazilian exchange student Monica Barbosa, grandchildren: Nicole (Kyle) Brink, Robb (Krista) Kleinheksel, Brooke (Jon) Ludema, Darci (Kyle) Vander Slik, Todd (Katelyn) Broekhuis, Chad (Kelly) Broekhuis, Joni (Ben) Van Maastricht; 14 great-grandchildren, brother Allen Klingenberg, in-laws: Vern and Joyce Barkel, Myke Barkel, and many extended family.
A public memorial service will take place later. A family graveside service will take place in Overisel Cemetery. A funeral procession will start at Overisel Reformed Church and end at Overisel Cemetery at 4:00 pm, Friday, April 24.
You are invited to pay your respects at Hester's funeral procession. Please assemble in the old Overisel RC parking lot North of 142nd Ave., on 47th Street, or along 143rd West of Overisel Cemetery.
Yntema Funeral Home. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020
