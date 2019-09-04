|
Hester Berghorst, age 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Hester was a loving wife and mother. She was a dedicated member of her church and served as its organist for over 50 years. She faithfully brought meals to new mothers and ill members of the community. In retirement, she and her husband served at the coffee bar of Providence Care Center for many years.
Hester was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Edward in 2017.
She is survived by her son, Glenn (Ruth) Berghorst; daughter, Sheryl (Ray) Mascorro; daughter, Mary (Mark) Bleeker; daughter, Susan (Doug) LePoire; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Brouwer; sister, Ruth (Edward) Slenk; sister-in-law, Jan Dykema; brother-in-law, Rev. Ted Johnson; brother-in-law, Edward Haveman; brother-in-law, Gene (Carol) Berghorst; and brother-in-law, Jon (Prudy) Berghorst.
Visitation is 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, September 6 also at the funeral home officiated by Rev. Ted Johnson Jr.
Memorial contributions may be given in Hester's honor to Waypoint Community Church.
Interment to take place in Zeeland Cemetery.
The family of Hester would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Resthaven for their excellent and loving care of our mom.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019