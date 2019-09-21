|
Howard Jay Gras, 82 of Zeeland MI passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born on July 11, 1937 to John and Jennie Gras of Holland MI. He graduated from Holland High School and started working for General Electric where he served over 30 years, finishing his career at JR Automation. Howard was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the United States Army band playing the trumpet. February 26, 1960 he married Marjorie (Garvelink) Gras and together they were long time members of Faith Reformed Church. Howard loved the Lord and modeled that faith to his family and friends daily.
He was also a devoted father to Bryan Gras and Marikay Dobbins of West Olive, Brenda and Scott Pegg of Jenison and Barb and Todd Chalmers of Hudsonville. Grandfather to Andrew Gras of Colorado and Lauren (Gras) and Brandon Wandell of Ohio, Joshua and Katelyn Pegg of Hudsonville and Emily (Pegg) and Spencer Jacobson of California, Nathan and Tyler Chalmers of Hudsonville. He was also the Great Grandfather to Theo and Owen Wandell and Elliana Pegg. Other survivors included his brother Jerry Gras, sister Marcia and Glenn Veldheer, sister in-law Beverly Lubbers, brother in-law Ambassador William and Linda Garvelink, brother in-law Paul Heinlein and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother in-law Jerry Lubbers and sister in-law Susan Heinlein.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the Resthaven staff for the loving care they gave to Howard during his stay. They appreciate the time you took to personally know Howard and his family and his love for music. It meant everything to us!
A service to honor Howard's life will be 11 am, Monday, September 23, 2019, at Faith Church, 220 W. Central Ave., Zeeland, MI. Visitation will be 1-4 pm, Sunday, September 22, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Interment will be at Zeeland Cemetery with military honors. Memorials contributions may be sent to Faith Church in Zeeland or Resthaven.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019