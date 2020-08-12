Howard Kouw, age 77 of Zeeland, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Mary; his children and grandchildren: Kevin and Rachael Kouw (Jaylen and Kaylee) and Lisa and Alan Finnie (AJ, Connor and Meghan); his siblings: Larry Kouw, Barb and Karl Weber; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Donna Kouw, Dee Besteman, Ginger and Fred English and Irene and Ard Den Bleyker.
Howie was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Sarah, his brother Ron Kouw, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Marvin Sr. and Geraldine Besteman and his brother-in-law Marvin Jr. Besteman.
He was a charter member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Howie worked with his dad and brother at Kouw Construction and retired from Quality Concrete.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and Detroit Tiger Fan. Howie always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 515 East Main Ave., Zeeland with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Christian Reformed Church or the American Cancer Society
