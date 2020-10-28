1/1
Howard Lokers
Howard Lokers, 92, of Holland, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Howard was a member of Ridge Point Community Church. Howard's pride and joy was his family and he loved serving his Lord through serving others. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille (Lucy), siblings Marvin Lokers, Gerald Lokers and Mildred VanderHill. He is survived by his children Cheryl and Barry Bosch of Hartford, Wisconsin, Chris and Ken Hemmeke of Hamilton; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; brother Elmer and Marilyn Lokers, and sister-in-law Darla Smith.
A memorial gathering will be 2 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Ridge Point Community Church, 340 104th Avenue in Holland. A memorial service with military honors will be at 3 pm and face masks are suggested. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Lokers family.



Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Ridge Point Community Church
NOV
8
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ridge Point Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
