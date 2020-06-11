Hubble Martin Vander Velde, 80, of Zeeland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, following a short illness.He is lovingly remembered by his children: Deborah (Stephen) Chappell, Cindy (Don) Whittecar, Margie (Tim) Van Dort, Teresa (Todd) Trap, Martin (Melissa) Vander Velde; his grandchildren: Trent Zichterman, Tara (Phil) Lein, Tori (Cam) Prins, Hayli and Grace Trap, Audrey, Evelyn and Noah Vander Velde, and Leah Chappell, as well as six great-grandchildren, his sisters: Doris Stair, Charlene (Walter) Brown, Vivian (David) Wales. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Lena Vander Velde of Zeeland and the mother of his children Janet (Flint) Barringer. Hub was born and raised in Zeeland and lived there the majority of his life. He was a 1958 graduate of Zeeland High School. Hub was the proprietor of Zeeland Lanes for nearly 40 years, and is known to many in the area who enjoyed the sport of bowling. Hub was a life-long member of Second Reformed Church in Zeeland. He will be fondly remembered for his gentle spirit and kind heart.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Zeeland Cemetery, 228 East Lincoln Avenue, Zeeland MI 49464. Please bring a chair if you wish. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, or Zeeland East Athletics-Bowling, 3333 96th Ave., Zeeland, MI 49464.Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464.