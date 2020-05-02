

04/30/20

Grand Rapids, MI

Executive Director Emeritus of Bethany Christian Services. At 94, Hudson heard the call of his Lord and Savior to join his wife, Gertrude (Karsten) of 58 years on April 30, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1925 in Drenthe, Michigan to John and Evelyn (Roek) Nyenhuis.

Hudson was the Executive Director Emeritus of Bethany Christian Services. He graduated from Calvin College and received his Master's Degree in Social Work from Wayne State University. He was hired as the first Executive Director of Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids at its founding and continued there his entire career.

He was a member of Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church for over 50 years, serving as Elder, Deacon, Stephen's Minister, and many other servant roles. He always had a kind word and a helping hand for others as his legacy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Rodger, Wichita, KS; and son-in-law, Douglas Kok.

He is survived and dearly missed by his children: David Nyenhuis, Alto; Bruce (Sharon) Nyenhuis, Quito, Ecuador; Paul (Robin) Nyenhuis, Wayland; Chris (Nancy) Nyenhuis and Carol Kok, Grand Rapids. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings: Eleanor Dubois; Hudson, NH; Mary Jellema; Holland; Keith (Janice) Nyenhuis; La Mesa, CA; Gayle Carpenter; Columbus, OH and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service to celebrate Hudson's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethany Christian Services or Emmanuel Hospice of Grand Rapids.





