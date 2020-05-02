Hudson John Nyenhuis
1925 - 2020
5/17/25 - 04/30/20
Grand Rapids, MI
Executive Director Emeritus of Bethany Christian Services. At 94, Hudson heard the call of his Lord and Savior to join his wife, Gertrude (Karsten) of 58 years on April 30, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1925 in Drenthe, Michigan to John and Evelyn (Roek) Nyenhuis.
Hudson was the Executive Director Emeritus of Bethany Christian Services. He graduated from Calvin College and received his Master's Degree in Social Work from Wayne State University. He was hired as the first Executive Director of Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids at its founding and continued there his entire career.
He was a member of Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church for over 50 years, serving as Elder, Deacon, Stephen's Minister, and many other servant roles. He always had a kind word and a helping hand for others as his legacy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Rodger, Wichita, KS; and son-in-law, Douglas Kok.
He is survived and dearly missed by his children: David Nyenhuis, Alto; Bruce (Sharon) Nyenhuis, Quito, Ecuador; Paul (Robin) Nyenhuis, Wayland; Chris (Nancy) Nyenhuis and Carol Kok, Grand Rapids. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings: Eleanor Dubois; Hudson, NH; Mary Jellema; Holland; Keith (Janice) Nyenhuis; La Mesa, CA; Gayle Carpenter; Columbus, OH and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service to celebrate Hudson's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bethany Christian Services or Emmanuel Hospice of Grand Rapids.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My memories of Huds go all the way back to my childhood at Plymouth Heights. Huds would always speak to the Sunday School at Christmas to promote the mitten tree for the Bethany children. I must have caught his vision, because later, I worked for Huds as a social worker at Bethany. I always respected him greatly, and still do.
Susanne Jordan
Friend
I first met Hudson when I moved to Estates III on the Raybrook campus in 2006. I was his upstairs neighbor. We saw one another almost everyday. He was one of the sweetest kindest gentleman I have ever had the privilege of knowing. My sympathy to his family especially Chris and Carol who I would meet on occasion. He will be missed.
June Huissen
Friend
Hudson led the ceremony when we adopted our first child. Years later, I worked with him at Crossroads Prison Ministries. A true servant for Christ!
Robert Otte
Friend
He was a wonderful friend and colleague at Plymouth Heights, especially as a Stephen Minister. He will be greatly missed by those of us who had the privilege of working with him.
Carolyn Cammenga
Friend
