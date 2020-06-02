Humphrey Herman DeVries, (1934-2020), looked full in the face of his Savior, Jesus Christ, at 10:25pm on the 28th of May, following complications of severe stroke.
He preceded his wife of 65 years, Jackie, and children, KayAnn and Jeff Deubner, David and Michelle DeVries, Grace and Mike Brooks, Paul DeVries, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers, Ken and Margaret DeVries, Don (deceased) and Diane DeVries, Dick and Linda DeVries, and a sister, Alice and Jerry DeLange, all of Canada.
He survived the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands and emigrated to Canada and then to the U.S. after WWII at the age of 18. He worked as a laborer in a glass factory, as a farm hand, for 13 years as the director and manager of a Christian camp, and for the city of Holland as head gardener at Windmill Island.
His devotion to Christ was exemplified by the love he showed his family, the leadership he gave at Zion Lutheran Church, and by the thousands of lives of the children, staff and families at Camp Concordia, for whom he cared as a shepherd and instilled the hope of the resurrection.
A memorial service will take place at Zion Lutheran Church as soon as the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church – Benevolent Fund. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
He preceded his wife of 65 years, Jackie, and children, KayAnn and Jeff Deubner, David and Michelle DeVries, Grace and Mike Brooks, Paul DeVries, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers, Ken and Margaret DeVries, Don (deceased) and Diane DeVries, Dick and Linda DeVries, and a sister, Alice and Jerry DeLange, all of Canada.
He survived the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands and emigrated to Canada and then to the U.S. after WWII at the age of 18. He worked as a laborer in a glass factory, as a farm hand, for 13 years as the director and manager of a Christian camp, and for the city of Holland as head gardener at Windmill Island.
His devotion to Christ was exemplified by the love he showed his family, the leadership he gave at Zion Lutheran Church, and by the thousands of lives of the children, staff and families at Camp Concordia, for whom he cared as a shepherd and instilled the hope of the resurrection.
A memorial service will take place at Zion Lutheran Church as soon as the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church – Benevolent Fund. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.