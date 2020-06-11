Though his years living on Earth were few, Iain Rowe brought a light to the world with his kind heart, and gentle spirit. He loved people, helped them and tried to make things better for others. He had a big heart, loved 'big' and hugged big. In fact, his teacher's only note of concern on his report card was for Iain to understand he couldn't hug everyone at any time.

Iain loved going to school at Grand Haven Christian School. He was usually first to volunteer to pray aloud. This past year he had fun playing league basketball at the YMCA, and he especially loved playing video games with his parents or friends. He was an active church member at Central Wesleyan in Holland, Michigan.

Iain Isaiah Rowe was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 27, 2014 and went to Heaven Saturday, June 6, 2020, following an accident in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Iain is the beloved son of Stephen Rowe and Miranda Cleek Rowe, of Grand Haven, Michigan. He is also survived by his grandparents, Gary and Donna Rowe, in Grand Haven; and Mary and David Cleek, Guthrie, Oklahoma; Aunt Sheila and Uncle Nate Bol; Uncle Jeremy Cleek and Uncle Jarrod Cleek, many cousins, family members, and friends.

The funeral will be held 1:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church (2929 McCracken St. Norton Shores, MI 49441) Visitation will be held 4-7 PM Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417 (please note there will be COVID 19 restrictions of social distancing during the visitation). Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Iain maybe directed to his Go Fund Me account https://gf.me/u/x736pw.

Iain was a blessing to the world, and would want others to carry on his work. In his memory, please hug the world the way Iain would!



