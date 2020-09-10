Ian Miskelley, 19, of Holland, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.Ian was born September 21, 2000, in Holland to Steve and Jill (Jubin) Miskelley. Ian went to Corpus Christi Catholic School, and for high school he attended Black River and graduated from Holland Christian High School in 2018. He was currently attending the University of Michigan.Ian was a very accomplished swimmer. Throughout his swimming career, he enjoyed many successes, competing in numerous state and national championship meets. He competed for Holland Christian, Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, and was currently on the University of Michigan Swim and Diving Team.Ian was a kind and determined young man. Throughout his life he exhibited this countless times, often when it was least expected. His kindness and indomitable spirit will be missed. He is survived by his parents: Steve and Jill, his sister Chelsea and her fiancé Jeremiah Garcia; grandparents: Don and Noella Jubin of Holland, Ron and Nancy Miskelley of South Carolina, Aunt Lynn (Jubin) and Uncle Mariusz Koziol, Aunt Steph, Uncle Dave and cousins Sam and Kelly Gill, and Uncle Brian and Aunt Liz and cousins Dan and Jon Miskelley, as well as many friends and teammates.A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave., Holland MI 49424.Visitation will be 3:00-6:30 pm, Friday, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, (Due to road construction please enter on Fairbanks Ave.), visitation will also be 9:30-11:00 am Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake prior to the funeral mass. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ian Miskelley Memorial Fund C/O the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation, 85 E. 8th Street, Suite 110, Holland MI 49423.