1/1
Ian Miskelley
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ian Miskelley, 19, of Holland, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Ian was born September 21, 2000, in Holland to Steve and Jill (Jubin) Miskelley. Ian went to Corpus Christi Catholic School, and for high school he attended Black River and graduated from Holland Christian High School in 2018. He was currently attending the University of Michigan.
Ian was a very accomplished swimmer. Throughout his swimming career, he enjoyed many successes, competing in numerous state and national championship meets. He competed for Holland Christian, Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, and was currently on the University of Michigan Swim and Diving Team.
Ian was a kind and determined young man. Throughout his life he exhibited this countless times, often when it was least expected. His kindness and indomitable spirit will be missed. He is survived by his parents: Steve and Jill, his sister Chelsea and her fiancé Jeremiah Garcia; grandparents: Don and Noella Jubin of Holland, Ron and Nancy Miskelley of South Carolina, Aunt Lynn (Jubin) and Uncle Mariusz Koziol, Aunt Steph, Uncle Dave and cousins Sam and Kelly Gill, and Uncle Brian and Aunt Liz and cousins Dan and Jon Miskelley, as well as many friends and teammates.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave., Holland MI 49424.
Visitation will be 3:00-6:30 pm, Friday, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, (Due to road construction please enter on Fairbanks Ave.), visitation will also be 9:30-11:00 am Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake prior to the funeral mass. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ian Miskelley Memorial Fund C/O the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation, 85 E. 8th Street, Suite 110, Holland MI 49423.
www.langelandsterenberg.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Visitation
03:00 - 06:30 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Burial
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Emery Page
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved