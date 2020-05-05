Ida Visser
1928 - 2020
Ida Visser, age 91, of Holland, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Ida was a member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church and was active in the Ladies Bible Study group there. She was also a volunteer teacher for Kid's Life Bible Club.
Ida was preceded in death by her brother, John Catier and infant twin sister, Reneé Catier.
Ida is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred Visser; sons, Kenneth (Teresa) Visser of Caledonia, Henry (Carol) Visser of Fort Worth, TX, David (Jane) Visser of Kalamazoo, Duane (Linda) Visser of Byron Center; grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Visser, Phil (Brooke) Visser, Michael Visser, Amanda Visser, Brandon (Jennifer) Visser, Aaron (Crystal) Visser, Christian Visser, Colin Visser, Alyssa Visser, Rylee Visser; brother, Sam (Riet) Catier of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada; in-laws, Marilyn Visser, Jennie Meyer, Lina (Richard) Sytsma, John (Cory) Visser; other family, Peter (Linda) Boscha.
Funeral services for family members will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 6 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Chad Steenwyk and Rev. James Scholten officiating. A livestream of the service will be provided on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church Mission Fund, 259 Central Ave, Holland, MI 49423 and Streams of Hope, 280 60th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
11:00 AM
Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church
MAY
6
Burial
Lakewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 entries
May 4, 2020
Dear Visser Family, We are so sorry to hear about Ida's passing. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers. As you come together to celebrate Ida's life, you can celebrate in the gift of Salvation from our heavenly Father. Sending our love, Steve & Sue Jonker family
Sue Jonker
Family
May 3, 2020
Dear Fred,
Our deepest sympathy to you & your family in the sudden loss of a special lady. What a blessing to know that Ida is free of pain & alive in the presence of her Lord & Savior where she so longed to be. We will miss her! Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Love and hugs from the Meier family
Bea Meier & John Meier
Friend
May 3, 2020
Fred, you have our sincere sympathy in Ida's Homegoing. We will treasure the memories of the times we spent together. Don & Kathy Cook (Friends) Holland, MI May 3, 2020
Don & Kathy Cook
Friend
May 2, 2020
Fred, we are so sorry to hear of the passing of Ida. May God uphold you and give comfort and strength. We love you.
John and Gesine Horsting
Friend
