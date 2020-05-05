Ida Visser, age 91, of Holland, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Ida was a member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church and was active in the Ladies Bible Study group there. She was also a volunteer teacher for Kid's Life Bible Club.
Ida was preceded in death by her brother, John Catier and infant twin sister, Reneé Catier.
Ida is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred Visser; sons, Kenneth (Teresa) Visser of Caledonia, Henry (Carol) Visser of Fort Worth, TX, David (Jane) Visser of Kalamazoo, Duane (Linda) Visser of Byron Center; grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Visser, Phil (Brooke) Visser, Michael Visser, Amanda Visser, Brandon (Jennifer) Visser, Aaron (Crystal) Visser, Christian Visser, Colin Visser, Alyssa Visser, Rylee Visser; brother, Sam (Riet) Catier of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada; in-laws, Marilyn Visser, Jennie Meyer, Lina (Richard) Sytsma, John (Cory) Visser; other family, Peter (Linda) Boscha.
Funeral services for family members will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 6 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Chad Steenwyk and Rev. James Scholten officiating. A livestream of the service will be provided on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church Mission Fund, 259 Central Ave, Holland, MI 49423 and Streams of Hope, 280 60th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 5, 2020.