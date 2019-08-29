|
|
Ignacio B. Guerrero, age 80, of Holland died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his home.
Ignacio was a self-taught musician who created his own band called MoonGlow which played together for 30 years. He also had his own orchestra and filled in for many nationally known bands and singers. He worked for Baker Furniture for 20 years and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by his parents Ignacio and Cipriana Guerrero and his siblings, Maria, Pablo, Gloria, Berta and Antonio.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rachel and children: Javier Guerrero and fiancé Angel Houghton, Gina Guerrero, Nina Guerrero all of Holland and Sonia and Tom Nibbe of Palm Coast, FL; granddaughters: Bailey Rachel Guerrero and Sierra Raquel Nibbe; great granddaughter: Milani Guerrero; brothers: George and Armida Guerrero and Benny and Maria Guerrero both of Holland; brother-in-law: Richard and Cindy Arenas of Holland; sister-in-law: Rosa Maria Arenas of St. Louis, MO; many, nieces, nephews, cousins and favorite dogs CeCe and GiGi.
A funeral mass will be 1:00 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street in Holland. Father Kyle Kilpatrick will be officiating. Burial in Pilgrim Home cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday, August 29 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland and from 12-1 pm prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to or Harbor Humane Society. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019