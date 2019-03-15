|
|
Ila E. Heavener, age 97, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Ila was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holland, where she was very involved in the Women's Ministry and the church bazaar. She made Christmas ornaments every year not only for the bazaar, but her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, that continue to adorn Christmas trees every year.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Heavener in January, 1965; son, Dennis Heavener and his wife Jan Heavener.
Ila is survived by her sons; Dale (Bev) Heavener of DeWitt MI, Craig (Sally) Heavener of Holland, Keith Heavener of Holland, and Glenn (Sandy) Heavener of Holland; grandchildren, Blaine (Deb) Heavener, Ross (Leslie Kot) Heavener, Paula (Michael Dolan) Heavener, Dawn (Doug) Bosch, Diana (Kent) Robertson, Tami (William) Mannes, Katelyn Heavener, Dan Heavener, Sarah (Jeremiah) Rodriguez, Mike (Emily) Heavener, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Rumble, and Rebecca Heavener; as well as 16 great grandchildren; brother, Judson Boyce of Zeeland; several nieces and nephews; as well as her lifelong friend Betty Knoll.
A funeral service will be 10:00am, Monday, March 18, at First United Methodist Church, 57 W 10th St., Holland.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, March 17, at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 W 32nd St., Holland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church Women's Ministry.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019